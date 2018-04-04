FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated a day ago

Lilly's Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday said its drug Cyramza being tested as a treatment for liver cancer patients, who did not respond to prior therapy, met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, being studied as a single therapy in a select population of liver cancer patients, also met the secondary goal of delaying progression of the disease.

Cyramza is already approved to treat other forms of cancer. Lilly said it intends to begin filing for marketing approval of the drug for the liver cancer indication in mid-2018. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

