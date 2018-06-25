FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 12:42 PM / a few seconds ago

Lilly's Jardiance meets main goal of two diabetes trials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co said on Monday that its drug Jardiance, along with insulin therapy, met the main goal of two trials testing it in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Jardiance, although not approved for type-1 diabetes, is approved for use in adults with type 2 diabetes, a more prevalent form of the disease. Jardiance, along with two other diabetes medicines, raked in sales of $151 million in the first quarter for the drugmaker.

The main goal of a change in blood sugar level for patients on all doses of the treatment had been met, the company and Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim, with whom Lilly announced an alliance that focused on diabetes compounds in 2011, said in a statement on Monday.

Type 1 diabetes currently affects 1.3 million adults in the United States and about 30 million adults worldwide, the companies said.

The full results from the late-stage program would be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting in October. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

