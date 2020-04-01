Consumer Goods and Retail
Nestle buys Lily's Kitchen to boost premium pet food

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - Nestle’s Purina PetCare division has acquired London-based Lily’s Kitchen, which makes premium wet and dry natural foods for dogs and cats, the Swiss group said on Wednesday, boosting its fastest-growing product category.

It gave no purchase price for the acquisition. The brand has around 85 million pounds ($105 million) in sales across 6,000 stores in 30 countries, it said.

Lily’s Kitchen will continue to be run as a stand-alone business from its base in London, Nestle said.

Petcare was Nestle’s fastest-growing category with 7.0% organic growth and sales of 13.622 billion Swiss francs ($14.12 billion) in 2019.

