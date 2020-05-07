Market News
May 7, 2020 / 1:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber leads $170 mln investment round for bike-sharing startup Lime

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Bike-sharing service provider Lime said on Thursday it raised $170 million in an investment round led by Uber Technologies Inc, with Alphabet Inc, Bain Capital Ventures and GV among other participants.

As a part of the investment, Lime acquired electric bicycle service JUMP Bikes, which was bought by ride-hailing company Uber in 2018, the company said.

Lime also said it promoted its global operation head Wayne Ting to Chief Executive Officer.

The company had raised here $335 million from a group of investors in 2018, which also included Uber and Alphabet.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below