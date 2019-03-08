Germany's Linde agrees to sell S.Korea unit to IMM for $1.2 bln -source

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde has agreed to sell its South Korean subsidiary to local private equity firm IMM for 1.3 trillion won ($1.15 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person said other firms had also bid for Linde’s South Korean assets.

Another person confirmed the sale, without elaborating on the value of the deal.

Linde declined to comment. IMM was not available for comment.