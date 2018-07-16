FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 16, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Linde sells U.S. antitrust assets for $3.3 billion to Messer, CVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Linde said on Monday it would fetch $3.3 billion from selling assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer and buyout group CVC in a deal to secure antitrust clearance for its planned $87 billion merger with U.S. group Praxair.

Linde said last week it was in advanced talks with Messer and CVC over the sale of a majority of Linde’s gases business in North America and certain Linde and Praxair assets in South America. ($1 = 0.8531 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.