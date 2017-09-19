FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund backs Linde-Praxair combination
September 19, 2017 / 8:30 AM / a month ago

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund backs Linde-Praxair combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, supports the planned merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair , it said on Tuesday.

“Norges Bank Investment Management has tendered all shares held in Linde AG in connection with the business combination between Linde AG and Praxair Inc,” the trillion-dollar fund said in a statement.

“We support the strategic rationale for the merger ... the proposed business combination is in the best long-term interest of Linde AG shareholders,” it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

