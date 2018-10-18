Linde says it has no knowledge of approval for Praxair merger

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Linde said on Thursday it had no knowledge of its planned merger with Praxair being given the green light, denying a media report which said the deal had passed anti-trust hurdles in the United States.

“We have no such information,” a spokesman said.

Manager Magazin earlier on Thursday said the industrial gases groups Praxair and Linde are set to win U.S. antitrust approval for their planned $86 billion merger. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)