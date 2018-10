Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that it will require Praxair Inc and Linde AG to divest assets in nine industrial gases product markets in United States, as part of a settlement that resolves charges that their proposed merger would likely be anticompetitive.

The assets will be sold to companies including Messer Group GmbH and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, the FTC said. bit.ly/2Pj0eE0 (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)