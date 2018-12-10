Linde hikes squeeze out offer to 189.46 eur per shr

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Linde shareholders will be offered cash compensation of 1.22 euros per share as part of a squeeze-out offer of 189.46 euros per Linde AG share, the company said on Monday, as it completes a merger with rival Praxair.

A court-appointed auditor has confirmed the adequacy of the increase of the cash compensation, Linde said.

The effectiveness of the squeeze-out is still subject to a resolution at the Linde AG shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday, and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the seats of Linde Intermediate and Linde, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Douglas Busvine)