FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Linde Plc, the industrial gases group created from the merger of Linde AG and Praxair, said first quarter income from continuing operations, adjusted for one-off items such as merger-related charges, rose 11% to $927 million.

Pro forma sales stagnated at $6.91 billion, but were up 5% when excluding unfavourable currency translation effects, the group said in a statement on Friday.