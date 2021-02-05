Linde sees 2021 earnings growth of 11-13% after Q4 beat on better pricing

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-German industrial gas producer Linde is targeting a 11-13% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2021, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, driven by price increases and continued productivity initiatives across all segments.

The world’s largest industrial gases group reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30, above the $2.14 expected on average by analysts according to a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)