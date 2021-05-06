Gases firm Linde boosted by healthcare, electronics demand

(Reuters) -Linde, the world’s largest industrial gases company, hiked its 2021 earnings forecast on Thursday, as a strong performance in its healthcare and electronics businesses helped it beat first quarter forecasts.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, now expects adjusted earnings per share up 17-19% year-on-year - compared with its previous forecast for 11-13% growth.

Higher prices and growing demand in the healthcare sector - where Linde supplies equipment and medical gases including oxygen for COVID-19 patients - helped its sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa jump 10% in the first quarter.

In Asia-Pacific, sales grew 7% off a strong electronics market and project start-ups.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share to grow 32-34% from the same period of 2020.

“Looking ahead, I have confidence the company will continue to create significant shareholder value for years to come,” Linde’s chief executive Steve Angel said in statement.

Linde’s overall earnings per share for January-March rose 32% to $2.49, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.26 and its own guidance.

For the last two years Linde has consistently beaten consensus forecasts, according to Refinitiv data.

Linde’s biggest competitor, Air Liquide, also beat analysts’ forecasts last month, driven by strong demand for medical oxygen and an industrial rebound in China.