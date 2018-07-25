Linde halts sale talks for logistics services unit Gist

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Linde, the industrial gases company seeking to merge with rival Praxair , has abandoned plans to sell British chilled products logistics group Gist, it said on Wednesday.

“The sales negotiations with potential buyers were abandoned in the second quarter of 2018 and thus a sale is no longer deemed to be highly probable,” Linde said after releasing first-half results.

Talks over a Gist sale were launched in early 2016.