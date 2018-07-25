FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:02 AM / in an hour

Linde halts sale talks for logistics services unit Gist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Linde, the industrial gases company seeking to merge with rival Praxair , has abandoned plans to sell British chilled products logistics group Gist, it said on Wednesday.

“The sales negotiations with potential buyers were abandoned in the second quarter of 2018 and thus a sale is no longer deemed to be highly probable,” Linde said after releasing first-half results.

Talks over a Gist sale were launched in early 2016.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Victoria Bryan

