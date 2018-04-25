Linde beats profit expectations, confirms full-year outlook

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde, which is preparing to merge with U.S. peer Praxair, beat expectations for first-quarter core earnings and confirmed its sales and earnings targets for 2018.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 1.08 billion euros ($1.32 billion), Munich-based Linde said on Wednesday, ahead of the 1.01 billion euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8190 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)