Linde targets 10-13% 2020 EPS growth on volume growth, price hikes

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Linde Plc aims to grow its underlying earnings by 10% to 13% excluding currency effects in 2020, driven by volume growth and price increases across all geographic segments, the world’s largest industrial gases group said on Thursday.

It also reported better-than-expected earnings, with 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.34, up 23% year-on-year excluding currency effects and above Refinitiv consensus for $7.29. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)