Linde's H1 operating profit up on gases in Europe, engineering

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Linde, which is preparing to merge with U.S. peer Praxair, saw operating income rise 3.5 percent in the first half, buoyed by a strong European industrial gases business and growth at its plant engineering unit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.21 billion euros ($2.58 billion), Munich-based Linde said on Wednesday.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance for operating profit growth of up to 5 percent, when adjusted for foreign exchange effects, and a return on capital employed of about 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Victoria Bryan)