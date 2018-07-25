FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 25, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Linde's H1 operating profit up on gases in Europe, engineering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Linde, which is preparing to merge with U.S. peer Praxair, saw operating income rise 3.5 percent in the first half, buoyed by a strong European industrial gases business and growth at its plant engineering unit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.21 billion euros ($2.58 billion), Munich-based Linde said on Wednesday.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance for operating profit growth of up to 5 percent, when adjusted for foreign exchange effects, and a return on capital employed of about 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.