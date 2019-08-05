Company News
August 5, 2019 / 10:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-Linde raises 2019 earnings outlook for the second time this year

1 Min Read

(Repeats to chain with alerts)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Linde plc , world’s largest industrial gases group, raised its full-year adjusted pro forma earnings per share outlook for the second time this year after April-June results beat expectations.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said on Monday it now expected its EPS to grow between 12%-16% in 2019 to $6.95-$7.18, up from its previous outlook for an increase of 9% to 13%.

The company said its adjusted pro forma operating profit was $1.32 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below