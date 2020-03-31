Lindt & Spruengli scraps 2020 targets as epidemic hits business

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said its goal to grow organic sales by 5-7% this year was no longer valid as the coronavirus epidemic hit sales.

After a strong start to the year, the spreading virus started hitting sales at the beginning of March, particularly in travel retail, the group’s own store network, food service and the grocery trade in certain markets, the maker of gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement on Tuesday.

It confirmed its mid- to long-term growth targets and its dividend, including the special dividend proposed for the group anniversary. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Michelle Martin)