Lindt & Spruengli 2017 sales rise 4.8 pct

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday reported a 4.8 percent increase in 2017 annual sales in Swiss francs, but said the North American market remained tough.

Global chocolate confectionery demand remained sluggish last year as consumers often preferred healthier snacks, but Lindt is outperforming the market thanks to its positioning in the faster-growing premium price segment.

Organic sales at the maker of Lindor chocolate balls increased by 3.7 percent, below the Reuters poll average of 4.2 percent, and outside the company’s long-term target range of 6 to 8 percent. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)