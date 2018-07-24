FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lindt confirms FY outlook after H1 organic growth accelerates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it was on track to achieve its growth target this year after organic growth accelerated in the first half, helped by an improvement in the challenging North American market.

However, challenges for the sector remain as chocolate consumption has been hit by a trend towards healthier snacking and changing shopping habits as consumers buy more online where they are less tempted to drop a chocolate bar in their shopping cart.

Net profit at the maker of Lindor chocolate balls rose 13 percent to 86 million Swiss francs ($86.59 million), just ahead of a forecast for 84.3 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

