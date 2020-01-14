Lindt confirms long-term guidance after solid 2019 sales growth

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli reported a 6.1% increase in organic sales for 2019 and confirmed it wants to grow 5-7% in the long term, helped by strong growth in Europe and the opening of new Lindt stores.

Chocolate makers are grappling with sluggish demand as many consumers prefer healthier snacks, but Lindt has so far bucked the trend thanks to upmarket products like Lindor chocolate balls or pink grapefruit-flavoured dark chocolate that people buy as a special treat. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa)