Lindt expects 5-7 pct growth this year, 2018 profit in line

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli expects organic sales to grow 5-7 percent this year, in line with its mid-term targets, the company said on Tuesday, after net profit rose 8 percent last year.

Chocolate makers are grappling with saturated European and U.S. markets and a trend towards healthier snacking, but Lindt is growing faster than peers as it taps new markets in Asia and Africa and expands its own retail network.

Net profit rose 7.6 percent to 487.1 million Swiss francs ($487 million) in 2018, in line with expectations in a Infront Data poll, the company known for its gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9996 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)