ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday said its organic sales rose 5.1 percent in 2018, in line with its “around 5 percent” goal after being hit by a slowdown in North America.

Lindt said its reported sales, which includes currency swings, rose 5.5 percent to 4.31 billion Swiss francs ($4.39 billion), helped by “strong increases” in its Europe and the Rest of the World regions.