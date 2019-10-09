RPT-Jewellery maker Links of London enters administration

(Repeats to add Reuters instrument code)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - UK-based jeweller Links of London said it has appointed administrators and was unable to process any online sales after it suspended its website.

The company’s website has directed customers to visit its stores.

Owner and Greek jewellery maker Folli Follie had in August mandated Deloitte and Savigny Partners to look into the possible sale of Links of London, which it bought in 2006. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)