UPDATE 1-StoneCo raises bid for Brazil's Linx SA to 35.10 reais/shr

(Adds share movement, background)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Payments processor StoneCo Ltd raised its bid for Brazilian software company Linx SA to 35.10 reais ($6.52) per share on Tuesday, outbidding a proposal from Totvs SA last month.

Linx and Totvs shares were up nearly 3%.

StoneCo’s proposal has been under scrutiny by Brazil’s securities regulator and has been criticized by some Linx shareholders for certain deal terms.

StoneCo said each Linx shareholder will get 31.56 reais in cash and 0.0126774 of a StoneCo Class A common share. Totvs’s cash-and-stock bid was 34.09 reais per share.