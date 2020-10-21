Brazil's Linx says Stoneco is not considering increasing offer - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA said card processor StoneCo Ltd told the company it is not considering increasing its takeover offer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

“In response to the company’s inquiry, STNE Participações S.A. informed that “it is not currently studying any price increase or other change to the terms of the transaction agreed with Linx,” the software company said.