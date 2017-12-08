FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Singapore's ComfortDelGro buying majority stake in Uber unit for $218 mln
December 8, 2017 / 10:23 AM / in 42 minutes

UPDATE 1-Singapore's ComfortDelGro buying majority stake in Uber unit for $218 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share performance)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s ComfortDelGro Corp said on Friday it is buying a 51 percent stake in private hire vehicle fleet owner Lion City Holdings from Uber Technologies’ unit Mieten B.V. for S$295 million ($217.99 million) in cash, in a bid to tackle local rival Grab.

Lion City Holdings owns Lion City Rental, which runs a fleet of 14,000 vehicles.

The island-state’s biggest taxi operator said in a statement that the deal would create the opportunity for its drivers to receive ride requests on the Uber driver application, while letting users of the Uber application book a ComfortDelGro taxi directly.

The deal, which ComfortDelGro will fund using existing resources, comes to fruition after the company disclosed in August it was in exclusive talks with Uber for a potential tie-up that was seen as a move that could help Uber compete with the dominant Singaporean ride-hailing firm Grab.

The announcement came after trading hours on Friday, with the company’s shares ending the day 1.6 percent lower while the overall market closed over 1 percent higher.

$1 = 1.3533 Singapore dollars Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
