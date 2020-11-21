Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Kirin to sell Australia's Lion-Dairy to Bega Cheese for over $385 mln - Nikkei

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co has decided to sell its Australian dairy firm Lion-Dairy and Drinks Pty Ltd to Bega Cheese Ltd for more than 40 billion yen ($385 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

The agreement comes after Kirin and China Mengniu Dairy Co said in August they had given up on a deal for Lion-Dairy worth $430 million, amid increasing Sino-Australian tensions.

The deal was expected to be announced soon, the Nikkei said, without citing its sources. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Mark Potter)

