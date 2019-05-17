Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 17, 2019 / 6:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

CBS made informal offer to buy Starz - The Information

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - CBS Corp has expressed interest in acquiring cable channel Starz from Lions Gate Entertainment , the Information reported here on Friday, citing four people familiar with the situation.

CBS has been looking at the deal as a possible complement to Viacom Inc, which CBS also is considering purchasing, the report said.

Shares of Lions Gate rose nearly 13% on the report.

CBS and Lions Gate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below