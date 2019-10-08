IN BRIEF: High court rebuffs Pfizer’s bid to move Calif. Lipitor cases to fed court

Lawsuits by thousands of women who claim they developed diabetes as a result of taking the anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor will remain in California state court, as the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for certiorari in which Pfizer Inc argued that it should be allowed to transfer the cases to federal court.

Pfizer, which has denied the women’s allegations, argued that a state court judge triggered the Class Action Fairness Act’s 100-plaintiff threshold for federal jurisdiction over mass actions by deciding, sua sponte, to consolidate actions involving about 4,800 women. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31Unv29