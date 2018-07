Lipper fund flows IG US$170.466m inflow; HY US$1.729bn outflow

NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - For the week ended July 4, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$170.466m

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$49.309bn

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$1.729bn

- HY YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$20.329bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$184.181bn

- LPF YTD NET INFLOW: US$8.367bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTLOW: US$288.350m

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$728.437m

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$209.217m

- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$86.751m

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$79.158m

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$815.109m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$8.257bn

- EQ YTD NET INFLOW: US$3.141bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$243.699m

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$44.131bn (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)