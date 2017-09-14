FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni bond funds post $241.4 mln in inflows - Lipper
September 14, 2017

U.S. muni bond funds post $241.4 mln in inflows - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $241.4 million of net inflows in the week ended Sept. 13, compared with $250.4 million of inflows the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $396.7 million, said Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit, after nine straight weeks of inflows.

High-yield muni bond funds had $293.8 million of inflows, up from $165.1 million the previous week. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

