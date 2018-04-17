FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci 2017 net profit down 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian property firm PT Lippo Karawaci on Tuesday reported a 30 percent drop in 2017 net profit from a year earlier.

The company reported net income of 614.17 billion rupiah ($44.61 million) for 2017, down from 882.41 billion rupiah a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing. The figure was below the average estimate of 943.23 billion rupiah from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 13,767 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

