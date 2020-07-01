Liquidity charge lifts EMEA syndicated loans

LONDON, July 1 (LPC) - Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa of US$471bn for the first six months of the year was just 4% down on the previous year as corporates worked quickly to raise billions of dollars of short-term liquidity and weather the immediate Covid-19 storm, Refinitiv LPC data shows.

Government-enforced lockdowns across the region to limit the spread of the virus left many companies unable to operate normally, with borrowers in particular sectors such as leisure, travel and automotive, suffering from severe cash burn through months of near inactivity. The oil and gas sector was worst affected by falling demand and low oil prices.

The number of deals slumped to 585 during the first half, from 811 in the first half of 2019. However, the average size of deals increased as investment-grade companies scrambled to put in place sizeable credit facilities, in case the wider capital markets became inaccessible during the crisis.

Meanwhile, smaller companies facing substantial hikes in loan pricing turned to amendments and covenant waivers to secure their finances.

The biggest deals in the second quarter were additional liquidity facilities, led by a €12bn short-term loan for German car maker Daimler that closed in late April with a group of 15 banks.

Earlier in April, oil giant BP secured a US$10bn two-year credit facility to provide it with additional liquidity headroom during the crisis, while industry peer Total agreed a US$6.35bn short-term loan.

In May, Air France-KLM finalised €7bn of French state-backed funding, including a €4bn loan from a syndicate of nine banks, while in June its Dutch subsidiary KLM agreed a €3.4bn state-backed loan package, including a €2.4bn five-year facility from 11 banks.

Acquisition and refinancing activity, usually the main drivers of loan market volume, were severely limited as borrowers focused on survival.

M&A lending slumped 30% to US$72.5bn in the first half, down from US$104.bn in the first half of 2019.

French train maker Alstom completed €3.9bn of loans backing its acquisition of Canada’s Bombardier Transportation in April, while a £4bn investment-grade bridge loan backing the US$38bn merger of the British businesses of Liberty Global and Telefonica closed in May.

With longer-term financing mostly unavailable, refinancing fell to US$194bn in the first half, 42% lower than US$337.4bn a year earlier. Borrowers used extension options or extended existing facilities instead of opting for expensive short-dated refinancings.

“We have got a grip on the immediate situation but we’re not out of the woods yet,” a senior banker said.

“While borrowers are still in survival mode, we are unlikely to see a huge uptick in demand for M&A or refinancing. Once we return to a semblance of normality, we can refocus on the types of activity we saw pre-crisis and press on with the transition to green and sustainable finance.”

LEVERAGED FALL

First half volume in Europe’s leveraged loan market was dragged lower to US$74.59bn, the lowest level since 2012, as it dealt with the fallout from the pandemic.

Second quarter volume plummeted by 53% to US$21.87bn, from US$46.59bn during the same period last year, LPC data shows.

The data didn’t take into account a couple of jumbo deals, including a €3.565bn-equivalent buyout loan for Thyssenkrupp Elevator, which closed on June 30 and a €1.5bn buyout loan for Spanish telecoms company Masmovil that will close on July 1.

Europe’s leveraged loan market was all but shut during April as a result of the lockdown implemented across the globe, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It reopened tentatively in early May with an amend and extend process by European lab operator Synlab and a US$1bn term loan refinancing by US data analytics firm Nielsen.

It was only in late May that the European leveraged loan market made the first steps since March to reopen for acquisition-related deals, with the launch of a €775m buyout loan for French mortgage broker Financiere CEP, followed a week later by a €1.61bn acquisition loan backing the buyout of Dutch equipment rental firm Boels.

To attract lenders, borrowers had to pay up to get loans away, including higher margins and wider OIDs, compared to the end of 2019 and the start of 2020.

In June, the market picked up momentum to launch jumbo buyout deals including TKE and Masmovil, which re-energised the market and received positive responses.

“It showed the market has sufficient liquidity to digest billion-plus deals,” a leveraged finance banker said.

The average price of European leveraged loans in the secondary market also gained some ground from May onwards, to above 90% of face value, having plummeted to under 80% in late March, the lowest level since 2009.

However, bankers remain cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year.

“There are lot of uncertainties out there. There could be a second wave of coronavirus infections and hard economic fallout. Also, the US election is a key focus to watch out for as well,” the leveraged finance banker said. “It might take some time to go back to pre-Covid status.”

The pandemic hit lending activity in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, where half year volume was US$61.03bn, the lowest six-month volume since 2009.

The Middle East saw the largest fall in volume, down 23% to US$27.08bn compared to the first half of 2019, as the impact of Covid-19 and the dramatic fall in oil prices kept many borrowers and lenders out of the market.

One bright spot was the closing of a much anticipated US$10bn one-year loan for Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer. It was first discussed in July 2018 when Aramco said it was buying a 70% stake in petrochemical maker SABIC, owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

Russia also continued to be muted with only US$6.8bn of deals done in the first half, despite hopes at the beginning of the year that 2020 would see an uptick in deal activity.

BNP Paribas is the runaway leader in the first half EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table with a US$60.96bn market share and 105 deals. Credit Agricole is in second place, with US$28.12bn and 84 deals, while Santander is third with US$21.64bn and 63 deals.