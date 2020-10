Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP to buy Liquidnet, plans to raise $425 mln

Oct 9 (Reuters) - TP ICAP said on Friday it plans to raise about $425 million through a rights issue and agreed to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet Holdings for a revised consideration between $575 million and $700 million.

TP ICAP, the world’s biggest inter-dealer broker, had said last month it was in advanced talks to purchase Liquidnet for $600 million to $700 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)