An en banc federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a California law banning alcohol manufacturers and wholesalers from paying to advertise in liquor stores against a First Amendment challenge.

The 10-1 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the state’s win in a 2011 lawsuit filed by Retail Digital Network (RDN), which claimed the measure was an unconstitutional restriction on commercial speech.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tnX9nI