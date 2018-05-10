MOVES-Litasco director of trading departs as reshuffle continues

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - * Oil trading firm Litasco’s director of trading, Mikael Bonalumi, has left the company, said two sources familiar with the development

* Bonalumi previously worked for Total and Elf Trading.

* In April Litasco appointed Nazim Suleymanov as chief executive.

* Previous chief and BP veteran Tim Bullock became a non-executive director on the Litasco board.

* Litasco, the trading arm of Russian oil major Lukoil , was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)