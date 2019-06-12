Nemaska Lithium eyes fresh steps to raise capital for Quebec project -executive

SANTIAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc may issue new shares, take on new debt or sell assets as it hunts for fresh capital to build a lithium project in Quebec, executive Wanda Cutler said on Wednesday.

The company has faced cost overruns of more than $300 million as it works to open a mine and processing facility in the Canadian province.

“Everything from M&A to more debt to equity is on the table,” Cutler, the company’s head of investor relations, told the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Markets Conference in Santiago. “Over the next few months, will be making those decisions.”