Tianqi says happy 'for now' with stake in SQM -president

SANTIAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp is happy for now with its stake in Chilean lithium producer SQM and is working to deepen business ties, the Chinese company’s president said on Monday.

Tianqi last December bought a 23.77 percent share in SQM from Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien for $4.1 billion.

“We are happy for now. We are still trying to understand the business better and find a better way to help,” Tianqi President Vivian Wu told Reuters in an interview ahead of the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Markets Conference in Santiago. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)