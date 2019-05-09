UPDATE 1-Lithuania's central bank head says he will stay on

(Adds quote, details)

VILNIUS, May 9 (Reuters) - Lithuanian central bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Thursday he will not resign if Lithuania’s parliament passes a vote of no-confidence in him next week.

The head of the parliament’s Budgetary and Finance Committee Saulius Jakeliunas said in a statement he will field the non-binding, no-confidence motion for a vote next Tuesday.

Parliament does not have the legal power to remove the central bank governor until it is asked to do so by the country’s president. President Dalia Grybauskaite has not filed such a request, her spokeswoman told Reuters.

The draft motion says Vasiliauskas did not cooperate with a parliamentary investigation into 2008-2010 financial crisis. It is sponsored by 44 members of the 141 member parliament.

“I do not see any grounds to resign,” Vasiliauskas said in a statement issued shortly after the draft motion was published.

Vasiliauskas maintains that he fully cooperated with the investigation, a central bank spokesman told Reuters.

Last month Lithuania’s government asked the prosecution service to investigate whether the central bank failed in its oversight of the banks that set the local interbank rate during the financial crisis, when rates spiked.

The head of Lithuania's banking association said the request to prosecutors "has all hallmarks of being politically motivated", ahead of an election on May 12 in which Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis is running to become president.