Lithuanian govt proposes new measures to cushion pandemic slump

VILNIUS, April 29 (Reuters) - The Lithuanian government proposed spending measures to the parliament totaling more than 900 million euros ($976 million) to support employment as it eases lockdown measures introduced to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The measures are set to keep as much people as possible in the labour market,” Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said in a statement.

If passed by parliament, 381 million euros would be paid to subsidize salaries of furloughed workers as they returned to work, as well as to the newly employed, according to documents published on the government’s website.

Monthly stipends of 200 euros would be paid to the estimated 200,000 newly unemployed for six months, at a cost of 265 million euros, while a one-time payment of 200 euros would be provided to pensioners, a measure costing 182 million euros. ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Niklas Pollard)