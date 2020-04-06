Lithuania is borrowing 1.5 billion euros due to the coronavirus

VILNIUS, April 6 (Reuters) - Lithuania signed a deal on Monday with European Investment Bank to borrow 700 million euros, and another deal on Friday with Nordic Invest Bank to borrow 400 million euros, country’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Lithuania is also borrowing additional 400 million euros from The Council of Europe Development Bank, using clauses set out in deals with the bank signed in June 2019 and March 2020, said the ministry.

The 1.5 billion euros borrowing is part of the government’s plan to borrow 5 billion euros to lessen the consequences of the coronavirus, the statement said. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas, editing by Johan Ahlander)