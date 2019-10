Australian litigation finance company IMF Bentham Ltd on Tuesday announced its plans to acquire European rival Omni Bridgeway Holdings BV.

Andrew Saker, IMF Bentham’s Sydney-based chief executive officer and managing director, said in an interview with Reuters Tuesday the total acquisition price was 82.5 million euros ($91.3 million). He said the deal is expected to close in the next two weeks.

