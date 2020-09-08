Litigation finance firms join forces to counter skeptics in lobbying, PR push

Burford Capital, Longford Capital Management and several other prominent commercial litigation finance firms have come together to launch a global trade group representing the industry.

The International Legal Finance Association (ILFA), which made its debut on Tuesday, said on its website that it aims to “engage, educate and influence legislative, regulatory and judicial landscapes as the global voice of the commercial legal finance industry.”

