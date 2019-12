As the associate general counsel who manages Intel Corp’s patent lawsuits, Brad Waugh said he has had many brushes with litigation funders, who finance legal cases in exchange for a percentage of the settlement.

Litigation finance has been criticized by some in-house counsel for its lack of transparency, while others have started to use its themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34TAK45