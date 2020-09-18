Litigation funder Legalist brings on ex-judge to replace Posner as adviser

Third party litigation funder Legalist has added former California federal judge Jeremy Fogel to its advisory board, replacing former federal appeals court judge Richard Posner. Posner left Legalist earlier this year for health reasons, the company said.

Fogel was a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California from 1998 to 2011, then director of the Federal Judicial Center in Washington, D.C., until 2018, when he became executive director of the Berkeley Judicial Institute at the University of California, Berkeley Law School.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hNrtRo