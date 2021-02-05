Littler partner swaps corporate defense for victims' advocacy in move to Wigdor

Wigdor said Friday that Christine Hogan is joining the employment plaintiffs firm as a partner in New York from Littler Mendelson, where she worked defending employers for more than decade.

As a Littler partner, Hogan represented large companies and organizations in individual and class action litigation involving discrimination, harassment and wage and hour claims, with a clientele that has included The American Museum of Natural History, United Parcel Service Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and Walgreens Co.

