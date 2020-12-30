New Year leaves lingering legal woes for Jones Day and other law firms

The last month of the year saw a dramatic pruning of a once-$200 million gender discrimination lawsuit against Jones Day. But the firm, like other law firms that faced off with their own lawyers, clients and others in 2020, isn’t out of the litigation woods yet.

The Jones Day plaintiffs – six former female associates at the firm – dropped their class claims alleging bias in pay and promotions earlier this month. But in a Dec. 21 filing their lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp detailed 18 individual claims they plan to pursue against the 2,500-lawyer firm in the new year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mVREYI